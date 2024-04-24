While focused on enrolment, state schools tend to have no place for underprivileged

Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, April 23
While the state government claims to be committed to enrol more students in government schools of the state, few schools are allegedly denying admission to wards of the underprivileged. This is what happened with four girls from Bihar who had gone to seek admission at a government school in Sherpur.
It is unfortunate that there are these four girls who wish to study, but are not being given admission by the schools despite them showing a valid school transfer certificate from Bihar. RK YADAV, An NGO worker
Talking to The Tribune, Ram Narayan, a daily wager from Bihar, said he wanted his daughter Soni Kumari to get admission in Class V at Government Primary School, Sherpur, here. “Despite making several rounds, nothing could be arranged and we were told admission was not possible. I had heard that the state government was providing admission to all students who want to study in government schools. With high hopes, when I reached there with my wife and daughter, we were told that admission was not possible. Their behaviour was rude too as we belong to another state and are poor,” said Narayan.
It is not just Soni, who did not get admission, but two more girls Babita and Sapna seeking admission in classes VII and VIII, respectively, were also denied admission at Government Middle School, Sherpur. Babita, a resident of Rajiv Gandhi Colony, which is a shanty town near Focal Point, told The Tribune that yesterday, she had gone to the school but school authorities turned them back saying that school certificates from Bihar will not be considered. “My father is
a daily wager while mother is polio-ridden. She works so that we both can
study, but she was disappointed when the school refused to provide admission,” said Babita.
RK Yadav, working for an NGO, said he had also written and brought it to the notice of the Ludhiana DC on April 9 through an online complaint but nothing came of it. “It is unfortunate that there are these are four girls, who wish to study but are not being given admission by the schools, despite them showing a valid school transfer certificate from Bihar,” said Yadav, adding that when their parents go for work, they stay alone, if they had joined some school, they could learn and study in an environment congenial for growth.
Principal of the Government Middle School, Sherpur, said the school has not refused admission to any child. Since the Aadhaar cards of the girls showed them to be above 15 years of age, they could not be accommodated here in the middle school, added the principal.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘Congress mantra is loot in life, loot after life’: PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s 'inheritance tax' remarks
Grand Old Party accuses BJP of distorting Pitroda’s remarks ...
Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s ‘inheritance tax' remarks; Pitroda says ‘statement twisted to divert attention’
Pitroda, the president of the Indian Overseas Congress, had ...
Congress suspends Punjab’s Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary over statements against ex-CM Charanjit Channi
The suspension letter has been issued by Congress’s Punjab a...
Amritpal Singh to contest Lok Sabha election from Punjab’s Khadoor Sahib, claims lawyer
His father refuses to comment
VVPAT: ‘We can’t control elections’, Supreme Court tells petitioners
The Bench, which has already reserved its verdict, told the ...