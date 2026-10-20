DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / While India burns Ravana, women in this quaint Punjab town tie Rakhi to his grand idol

While India burns Ravana, women in this quaint Punjab town tie Rakhi to his grand idol

This place is Payal in Ludhiana district, where a huge idol of Ravana stands tall, drawing people, especially women, who believe that worshipping him protects them from the evil eye and keeps them safe

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:39 PM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A local worships Ravana's statue at Payal in Punjab's Ludhiana district.
Advertisement

On Dussehra, when Ravana’s effigy, along with those of Meghnad and Kumbhkaran, is burnt across India with religious fervour, in this quaint town of Punjab, the king of Lanka is worshipped by locals, especially women and girls.

This place is Payal in Ludhiana district, where a huge idol of Ravana stands tall, drawing women who believe that worshipping him protects them from the evil eye and keeps them safe.

Advertisement

Rekha, one of the worshipers at the site, says that she feels Ravana is like a brother to her who provides her protection and whatever she wishes for. “Locals place immense trust in the idol. I have been worshipping the idol for the past over 18 years now. Many girls and women here not just worship Ravana, but also tie Rakhi on the wrist of this idol,” says Rekha. As a matter of fact, she admits, many women in the area don’t like it when effigies of Ravana are burnt across the country.

Advertisement

She says that Dussehra is a festival in which Ravana is condemned and set ablaze across the country, but he was also a learned man and a great scholar. “So many ‘Ravanas’ roam around us everyday, who molest and rape innocent girls. It is they who should be punished,” she added. The girls here believe that their problems fade away when they worship this idol of Ravana.

Another devotee says that decades ago, a resident dreamt of building a statue of Ravana in the area. The dream moved him so much that he eventually went ahead and built one, she says.

Advertisement

Though “the family was condemned by all at that time”, the tradition of worshipping Ravana picked up.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts