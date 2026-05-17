Why inaugural Air India flight at Ludhiana’s Halwara airport missed water cannon salute

The first-ever Air India flight that reached at Halwara International Airport on May 15 missed the water cannon salute, which is generally given to the first flight at any new airport.

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Also called a water arch salute, the tradition involves airport fire trucks spraying large arcs of water over an aircraft as it moves on the runway for the first time. Though arrangements had reportedly been made at Halwara Airport, the ceremony could not take place due to ‘safety concerns’.

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Sources informed The Tribune that airport authorities were ready for the salute, but the Air Force withheld permission at the last moment due to safety concerns. Officials, however, refused to provide further details.

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“The ceremony hardly makes any difference, but it remains a memorable experience,” said an official at Halwara Airport.

Meanwhile, on May 16, 26 persons landed at Halwara from Delhi in the morning flight, while 55 departed for Delhi. In the second flight, 57 passengers landed and 50 boarded the return flight to Delhi.

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The tradition of the water cannon salute started in the 19th and early 20th centuries. Fireboats would spray arches of water to honour ships on maiden voyages, retirements, or important arrivals. The practice was later shifted towards aviation.