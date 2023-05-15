Why should property not be sealed for violations, NGT asks Ludhiana civic body

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, May 14

Taking strong note of the construction of a hotel in a residential area of Dr Bindraban Road in Civil Lines here, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought explanation from the Municipal Corporation as to why the establishment should not be closed permanently for brazen violations.

Building plan not approved: Petitioner The petitioner said the hotel was expanded in violation of the Punjab Model Building bylaws and without getting any building plan approved from the MC and following the guidelines issued by the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

The Tribunal has asked Principal Secretary, Local Government, to seek an explanation from the MC and the hotel owner within the next two months in this regard.

Tamanna Maini, a resident of the area, had submitted before the NGT that in 2019-20, the owner of the building had started its expansion and covered cent percent of the total plot area (leaving no parking space) to convert the building into a hotel/banquet hall.

This was done, according to the petitioner, in violation of the Punjab Model Building bylaws without getting any building plan approved from the MC and without following the guidelines issued by Punjab Pollution Control Board.

The petitioner had submitted: “Besides covering the houseline, the owner of the building constructed two more floors illegally and the MC failed to take action against this illegal activity as well.”

Further, the Fire Department (also under the MC) had issued a ‘no objection certificate’ (NOC) reportedly based on forged and fabricated building plan submitted as ‘approved plan’ by the building owner.”

The petitioner alleged that once the hotel became operational, the residents of the area started facing harassment due to noise pollution, air pollution and traffic problems in the locality due to loud music, waste disposal, bursting of fire crackers and parking of vehicles along the roads and streets.

In the orders issued on May 2, the double bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi, Judicial Member, and Dr Afroz Ahmad, Expert Member, had observed: “Prima facie, the averments made in the application raise questions relating to environment arising out of the implementation of the enactments specified in Schedule I to the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.” The next date of hearing for the case is on August 9.