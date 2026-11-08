Wife dupes Ludhiana schoolteacher of Rs 45L on pretext of Canada PR

A private schoolteacher has allegedly been duped of nearly Rs 45 lakh by his wife, who is currently based in Canada, on the pretext of sponsoring him for permanent residency (PR) after marriage. According to the allegations, the accused, Hardeep Kaur, later refused to call the victim, Kuljeet Singh, to Canada.

The police have registered a case against the woman and her parents in connection with the matter.

Kuljeet, a resident of Rumi and an MA-BEd qualified teacher, said he married Hardeep Kaur in the hopes of settling abroad. According to him, the woman’s family demanded Rs 10 lakh and insisted that the groom’s side bear the entire wedding expenses.

Kuljeet added that the two families met on August 3, 2025, in Jagraon. He alleged that bride’s father Balvir Singh and mother Paramjit Kaur told them they had spent Rs 40-45 lakh for settling their daughter in Canada. They initially asked for Rs 20 lakh from them.

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The complainant claimed that after the marriage, expenses of about Rs 2.5 lakh were incurred on household items and the bride’s shopping.

On February 26, 2026, when Hardeep Kaur returned to Canada, her flight ticket and 5,000 Canadian dollars were also provided by his family. He alleged she also took a gold ring and a set given by the groom’s side.

According to the FIR, Hardeep demanded another Rs 10 lakh on reaching Canada to file the sponsorship papers. When Kuljeet expressed his inability due to the heavy expenditure already incurred, she refused to sponsor him and threatened divorce.

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During the investigation, the victim produced documentary evidence of wedding expenses, bank transactions, shopping bills and the newspaper matrimonial advertisement. The bride’s side, however, failed to produce any witness, medical report or documentary proof to support the allegations of dowry harassment or unnatural sex they made.