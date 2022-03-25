Wife, her father booked for abetting suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 24

A day after a man committed suicide at his residence in Hazuri Bagh Colony, the Salem Tabri police yesterday registered an abetment to suicide case against the deceased’s wife and father-in-law.

The deceased has been identified as Sukhdev Sahni (28).

The accused are deceased’s wife Ranjana and his father-in-law Brij Mohan.

Complainant Sita Ram had told the police that his son Sukhdev got married to Ranjana in 2019. A few months after marriage, Ranjana left house and started living at her parents’ house.

“Whenever my son went to take Ranjana from her parents’ house, she along with her father used to abuse my son. I too had requested the parents of Ranjana to solve the dispute amicably but they were not agreeing, due to this my son was living under depression,” alleged the complainant.

On March 22, when his son was alone at home, he committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan, he said.

Investigating officer SI Tamana Devi said after registering a case, raids are being conducted to nab the booked persons. —