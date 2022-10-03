Wife, in-laws booked for thrashing man

Ludhiana, October 1
The Tibba police yesterday registered a case against a woman and her kin on the charge of attacking her husband.
The suspects have been identified as Heena Sharma, the victim’s wife, Akshay Sharma, his wife Pallavi Sharma and Kamlesh Sharma, all residents of Karamsar Colony.
Complainant Gagandeep Singh of Garhshankar told the police that about two weeks ago, his wife had a heated argument with him, following which she left the house and started staying with her parents at Karamsar Colony, here.
He added that on September 25 when he visited his in-laws’ house to settle the matter with his wife, her family gave him a soft drink laced with sedatives.
“When I finished the drink, the suspects thrashed me. Later, I fell unconscious and they threw me out of the house,” alleged the complainant.
He said when he regained consciousness after a few hours, he found himself at the CMCH as he had suffered injuries in the assault.
Investigating officer ASI Bhupinder Singh said a case under various sections of the IPC was yesterday registered against the suspects and a probe was launched in the case. No arrest has been made so far in the case.
