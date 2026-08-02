Wife, minor son booked on abetment charges as Ludhiana man ends life

A resident of Seeda village, under the jurisdiction of the Meherban police station, allegedly ended his life over a family dispute.

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As the deceased’s family members alleged his wife and in-laws had been mentally harassing him, the police registered a case against his wife, their minor son and his brother-in-law.

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The case was registered after the deceased’s family refused to allow his body to be brought down from the noose until an FIR was filed. After a protest that lasted nearly six hours, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

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The police said no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Every aspect of the matter was being investigated thoroughly and further legal action will be taken after considering all facts.

According to the police, the deceased was disturbed over a domestic dispute and ended his life. His family came to know about the incident around 7 am, after which the police were informed reached the spot.

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According to the police, the body was hanging till around 1 pm as a result of the protest. Following an assurance of action from the police, the family relented. The body was then sent to the Civil Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

Chamkaur Singh, the deceased’s brother, said the latter had been having differences with his wife for a long time. He alleged that about three months ago, the deceased’s brother-in-law and others assaulted his brother, resulting in a fracture to his leg. The deceased’s family claimed the police had not taken appropriate action in that case at the time due to influence of a political leader.

The deceased’s kin alleged his wife had taken the children to her parental home, citing education. A day before the incident, the couple had an argument, after which the woman returned to her parental home. The deceased’s in-laws then lodged a complaint at the police station. The family alleged the police came to their house in the evening and threatened the deceased, following which he suffered a severe mental breakdown.

Inspector Jagdeep Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Meherban, said a case on charges of abetment to suicide was registered against the deceased’s wife, their minor son — a student of Class XII — and the deceased’s brother-in-law.