Wife, paramour arrested for man’s murder in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 21

The Samrala police solved the three-day-old blind murder case of Yadwinder Singh Deepa (35), an employee of the liquor contract company of former Congress MLA from Samrala Amrik Singh Dhillon.

The police arrested the deceased’s wife Sandeep, her paramour Amandeep Singh of Raikot, two other aides, namely Gagndeep Singh and Laxman, also of Raikot.

The police said Sandeep had met Amandeep at a religious place in Jalandhar and therefrom they started their illicit relationship. Recently, Sandeep had told Amandeep that her husband was torturing her. She asked Amandeep to eliminate her husband. On May 18 when Yadwinder was on the way to his house at Mutton village in Samrala on his motorcycle, Amandeep Singh and his aides cornered Yadwinder and killed him.