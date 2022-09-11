Wife, paramour held for man’s murder

Raikot, September 10
The Hathur police have solved the case of mysterious death of a ‘paathi’ of Jhordan village, whose body was found at his home on Wednesday morning.
The police registered an FIR under Section 302, IPC, against deceased’s wife Kirandeep Kaur and her lover Hardeep Singh. Both suspects were arrested on Saturday.
A youth identified as Inderjit Singh of Jhordan village, working as ‘paathi’ at village gurdwara, died at his home under mysterious circumstances on intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. Balvir Kaur, mother of the deceased, alleged that her daughter-in-law Kirandeep strangulated Inderjit in connivance with her lover Hardeep Singh.
The Hathur SHO, Hardeep Singh, said external injury marks on body and disconnection of CCTV cameras for eight hours on fateful night raised suspicion.
