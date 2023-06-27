Wife, paramour thrash hubby, booked

Mahesh Sharma

Raikot, June 26

Eight weeks after a woman — Sukhpal Kaur — and her paramour Gurmit Singh allegedly thrashed her husband in Ghungrana village, the duo has been booked under Sections 323, 324, 325 and 34 of the IPC. This follows a formal complaint lodged by the victim — Amandeep Singh of Bishangarh village — at the Chhapar chowki under the Jodhan police.

No arrest has been made in the case so far.

Amandeep claimed his wife of 11 years, Sukhpal, had developed an illicit relationship with Gurmit some years ago.

On May 4, his wife Sukhpal and her lover allegedly tied him to a pillar at the latter’s house and thrashed him. He alleged that while Gurmit mercilessly whipped him with an iron strip and a stick, Sukhpal beat him with a slipper.

Chhapar chowki in-charge Gurdeep Singh said he tried to strike a compromise between the two parties, but to no avail.