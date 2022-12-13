Wife set on fire by man, dies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 12

A 45-year-old woman died after she was allegedly set afire by her husband in a village of Jagraon tehsil in Ludhiana district. The deceased has been identified as Manjeet Kaur of Akahara village near Jagraon. Before her death she made a statement to the doctor at the Civil Hospital that her husband poured fuel (oil) on her and set her on fire. She had received severe burn injuries on her body. She died today at the PGI, Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested her husband Joginder Singh of Akhara village. An FIR under Sections 307 and 34 of the IPC was registered against her husband, two sisters-in-law Kuldeep Kaur and Sarabjit Kaur after she was admitted to the Civil Hospital on Sunday. Now, murder charges have been added to the FIR after her death.