Will be more active on state’s socio-economic issues: SKM

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 9

A meeting of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Punjab) was held here today. It was presided over by Baldev Singh Nihalgarh, Prem Singh Bhangu, and Buta Singh Shadipur, and attended by representatives from 32 Punjab organisations.

The gathering noted with satisfaction that, according to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s programme, BJP candidates were duly questioned about their role in the farmers’ protest and their position on pending farmers’ demands, from which they withdrew after making a promise in writing. “It was due to opposition of farmers that the BJP could not win a single seat in Punjab and lost 39 seats in northern states and could not attain majority as a single party,” said Prem Singh Bhangu, a member of the party.

Furthermore, it was stated that the public have rejected the BJP’s Hindutva agenda, and economic and democratic issues have become taken the centre stage.

The meeting concluded that in the future, SKM must play a larger role in the country and in Punjab in organising the fight against corporations and saving agriculture.

The committee decided to hold a one-day seminar on river water conflicts and improper distribution of river resources on June 22 at Kisan Bhawan, Chandigarh.

The gathering endorsed and voiced support for CISF policewoman Kulwinder Kaur. It urged that the lawsuit against her be dropped, her suspension be lifted, and a criminal prosecution be filed against Kangna Ranaut for remarks she made about Punjabis, calling them separatists and ‘Khalistanis’.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.