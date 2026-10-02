Will deploy additional machines for cleanliness during festive season, says Ludhiana MC chief

Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar on Thursday issued strict orders to officials and employees of the civic body, asking them to ensure cleanliness and hygiene across the city, keeping in view the festive season that is around the corner. The orders were issued during a meeting at the MC Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar.

Alankar said that additional machinery will be deployed to ensure cleanliness during the festive rush as the MC is moving forward with Mission Clean Punjab. Senior MC officials were directed to move to the field regularly for monitoring the situation.

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Along with the routine work, the officials were asked to take up special cleanliness drives in market areas and other public places. The authorities have been directed to ensure continuous lifting of garbage from the city. The MC chief said any laxity in regard to cleanliness will invite strict departmental action against the official concerned.

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As the quantity of garbage generated increases during the festive season, the officials were directed to make required arrangements in advance.

Alankar added that to ensure compliance at the ground level, surprise inspections will be conducted in the coming days. Strict action will be taken against the officials concerned if anomalies are found at the ground level, he added.

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Later in the day, Mayor Inderjit Kaur conducted a meeting with superintending engineers (SE) of the Buildings and Roads (B&R) branch and Operations and Management (O&M) cell, and directed them to expedite all the works being undertaken by the MC.

She also reviewed the progress of the works.