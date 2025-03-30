DT
Will ensure citizen-oriented policing: Police Commissioner

Will ensure citizen-oriented policing: Police Commissioner

Swapan Sharma assumes charge as top cop
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:26 PM Mar 30, 2025 IST
Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma briefs the media.
Swapan Sharma, who took over as the Police Commissioner of Ludhiana, has set a five point agenda for better and public-oriented policing.

During a meeting with all police officers, incharges of crime cells and heads of police stations, he briefed his men about his agenda.

“Ludhiana city is not new to me. My first posting was in Ludhiana as a trainee SHO. Then I joined as ACP (North) and also had a charge of ACP (Traffic). I can still remember my initiatives when I controlled the traffic issues and took action against illegal autos. With the help of residents, the Ludhiana police will launch a number of initiatives and justice will be delivered in a time-bound manner,” said the Police Commissioner.

He said his first priority would be to control crime and instil a sense of security among the residents. We would ensure that people feel secure and criminals face the heat. He said his second priority would be to continue anti-drug campaign, which was launched by his successor.

Sharma added that his third priority would be quick addressal of complaints and he would ensure that residents do not face any harassment at the hands of police officials. He added that he would review the status of pending complaints and would not tolerate unprofessional approach of cops.

His fourth priority would be to break the backbone of organised crime, including extortion. The police would do listing of gangsters and criminals facing heinous cases, he added.

Sharma said internal departmental coordination would be his fifth priority. “Sometimes public complaints take more time for disposal due to other engagements of the Investigating Officers. In such cases, staff of senior police officers will be entrusted with the task to dispose of complaints. The only purpose is to provide convenience to the complainant and dispose of complaints in a time-bound manner,” he said.

