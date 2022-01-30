Will ensure development if voted to power: Lekhi

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 29

The city BJP in-charge, Union Cabinet Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, today said even when the party was not in power in Punjab, it did lot of development in the state. “Imagine if you vote the BJP to power, what wonders it will do for the people of the state,” Lekhi added.

Lekhi was in city today as she has been given the charge of party in Ludhiana for the upcoming Assembly elections. Flyovers, bridges and national highways were here in the city because of the BJP, which provided funds, said Lekhi.

“We always had in mind that since Punjab is a border state, it should be developed. The Centre Government provided funds even when the party was not in power in Punjab. If this time people choose the BJP, we will make sure that everyone witnesses development in state,” Lekhi added.

When asked how would the BJP perform in the rural areas as majority of villagers were not in favour of the saffron party, Lekhi replied, “You come along me in villages and see what kind of support we are getting in the rural areas. These elections will bring out the reality.”

Taking a dig at both Arvind Kejriwal and the Punjab Government, Except for advertisements of over Rs520 crore, Kejriwal did not do anything in Delhi, said Lekhi. Had he really done something good for Delhi, the Capital would have been different, Lekhi added. —