Home / Ludhiana / Will ensure transparency in implementation of VB-G RAM G Act: OP Dhankar in Ludhiana

Will ensure transparency in implementation of VB-G RAM G Act: OP Dhankar in Ludhiana

Senior BJP leader addresses press conference in Ludhiana

Nikhil Bhardwaj
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Jan 11, 2026 IST
OP Dhankar addresses the media in Ludhiana on Saturday.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national secretary and former Haryana minister OP Dhankar on Saturday said the Centre will ensure complete transparency in implementation of the Viksit Bharat—Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act by linking it to a mobile application.

The senior leader was addressing a press conference about the VB-G RAM G Act at the district BJP office in Dugri. He laid stress on the fact that the guaranteed employment period has been increased from 100 days to 125 days.

He was accompanied by district BJP president Rajnish Dhiman and Punjab BJP general secretary Anil Sareen.

Dhankar highlighted that previously, wages were often delayed by three to four months. He claimed that the new Act will ensure that all dues are cleared within 15 days. If there is any delay in payment, interest will be paid to the worker, the BJP leader said.

“While employment allowances were promised in the past, they were rarely paid. This will now be strictly ensured,” Dhankar said. He alleged that earlier, local heads such as sarpanches used to favour their associates to secure vote banks.

“By linking G RAM G to the PM Gati Shakti app, the identity of the worker and the work done will be digitally recorded, leaving no room for manipulation. All payments will be transferred directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries,” he added.

Dhankar said the budget for implementation machinery has been increased from six per cent to nine per cent to ensure better monitoring and execution of the work.

The BJP leader added that several states were facing issues as people working elsewhere were still listed on Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) rolls. He stressed that digitisation of records was essential to fix these discrepancies.

“The Opposition cannot tolerate transparency in MGNREGA, which is why they are creating a ruckus,” Dhankar asserted.

