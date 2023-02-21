Will fight until notification issued, say PAU teachers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 20

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) teachers today again reiterated their pledge to not carry out any official work until the Pay Commission’s notification was issued by university authorities.

The teachers participated in a protest march through various departments of the university and gathered in front of Thapar Hall of PAU against the delay in notification of UGC pay scales.

PAUTA president Dr HS Kingra and secretary Dr Mandeep Gill warned the state government against an undue delay in the implementation of pay scales and said they would be forced to intensify their agitation if the notification was not issued in the coming days.

Retired teachers from PAU also extended their support to the ongoing agitation.