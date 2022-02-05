Will leave no stone unturned to reach voters: BSP supporters

Our Correspondent

Sahnewal, February 4

Members of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) are leaving no stone unturned to support the SAD-BSP alliance candidate from Sahnewal constituency, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon. Leaders and workers of BSP are garnering support for Dhillon through door-to-door campaigning in the constituency.

Among those, who are involved in mobilising Dhillon’s campaign in every nook and corner of the constituency are BSP state general secretary Ram Singh Gogi, district president Harbhajan Singh Dulma, district in-charge Labh Singh Bhamian, Sahnewal constituency in-charge Kuldeep Singh Keepi and Sahnewal halka president Harpreet Singh Jamalpur.

“The political turmoil and tribulations could not shake the Shiromani Akali Dal, the oldest regional party, which has been always at the service of the people,” said Harbhajan Singh, BSP district rural president.

“Voters, especially from the rural areas, love and respect this party. They can never vote for those, who are baseless and wavering within the party precincts. As the situation is much clear at the very onset, the Congress and other political parties will be completely wiped out in the elections,” he added.

“We will leave no stone unturned to reach out to the electorate. Voters are aware of the Congress regime. The infighting is much apparent as there are opponents within the party, who will never let Bajwa win. With multiple contenders for the Congress ticket, voters are literally abashed,” they added. —