Will let vehicles pass Ladhowal toll plaza without paying from January 26: Farmers

Farmer organisations declared on Friday that they will let vehicles pass without paying fee at the state’s most expensive toll plaza at Ladhowal, indefinitely from January 26.

They said farmers plan to gather at the plaza at 11 am and begin protest by noon.

The decision comes in response to the administration’s alleged failure to repair the Dhussi embankment on the Sutlej river. It had collapsed during the floods last year, severely affecting multiple villages, including Sasarali.

The farmers said that despite repeated protests and requests, repair work has not yet begun. Sasarali residents have been staging a sit-in to push for this demand for nearly a month now.

According to Dilbag Singh Gill, president of the Bharatiya Kisan Mazdoor Union, officials had assured that work would start soon, but no progress has been made. — TNS