Will not let AAP divide people in Punjab: Warring

Ludhiana, November 21

Eyeing the civic body polls, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Raja Warring visited Ward No.1 and addressed a gathering here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the Aam Aadmi Party would have to pay the price in the MC polls. “I have been meeting people in various parts of the state and the feedback I got is that people are fed up with the government in only eight months and they are worried about how they will pass the remaining time with this set-up,” he said.

He said no poll promises had been fulfilled by the government and people were left on the crossroads.

“People are now being divided on the basis of religion. We will not let this happen. We will stand for the brotherhood and harmony of our state. It is the government only that is creating communal disturbances in the state. People are not dumb, they understand everything and in the coming polls, AAP will have to pay the price,” he said.

Raja said he would be visiting every ward in the coming days to meet people and know their opinions. “

Today people are coming to me and say they don’t need free electricity, but want their and their families’ safety,” he said.

“People had high hopes from the AAP government, but all their hopes dashed to the ground. The prices of all essential goods are skyrocketing and have gone out of people’s reach. Till the Congress government was here, essential commodities were affordable,” he said.

Bharat Jodo Yatra initiated by the Congress party would be welcomed by everyone and would also pass through Ludhiana, he added.