Will oppose AAP candidate in Ludhiana (W) bypoll: Farmers

On the call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, several farm unions held protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Ludhiana today. Farmers raised slogans against the high-handedness of the state government.

Harinder Singh Lakhowal, president of the Bharti Kisan Union (Lakhowal), said farm leaders were first called for the meeting in Chandigarh and later detained in Mohali. “Though detained farmers have been released, there is anger over the government’s move. Farmers were silently protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders,” he said.

He added that the worst part was that after the crackdown, belongings of farmers went stolen from the protest sites. Around 100 tractor-trailers were still missing from the Shambhu border.

“Dharnas could have been lifted by holding talks with farmers, but the government took another step. AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has lost the Delhi election. Thus, a Rajya Sabha seat is being vacated for him by fielding Sanjeev Arora from the Ludhiana (West). We will be oppose AAP candidate in this bypoll,” said Lakhowal.

Another farm leader said main aim of holding the protest was to appeal to the government not to use police force against the farmers and they should be allowed to exercise their right to protest and all belongings of farmers should be given back. The government should accept demands of the agitating farmers, he said.