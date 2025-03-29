DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Will oppose AAP candidate in Ludhiana (W) bypoll: Farmers

Will oppose AAP candidate in Ludhiana (W) bypoll: Farmers

On the call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, several farm unions held protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Ludhiana today. Farmers raised slogans against the high-handedness of the state government. Harinder Singh Lakhowal, president of the Bharti Kisan...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:49 AM Mar 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Farm activists protest outside the DC office in Ludhiana on Friday. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN
Advertisement

On the call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, several farm unions held protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Ludhiana today. Farmers raised slogans against the high-handedness of the state government.

Harinder Singh Lakhowal, president of the Bharti Kisan Union (Lakhowal), said farm leaders were first called for the meeting in Chandigarh and later detained in Mohali. “Though detained farmers have been released, there is anger over the government’s move. Farmers were silently protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders,” he said.

He added that the worst part was that after the crackdown, belongings of farmers went stolen from the protest sites. Around 100 tractor-trailers were still missing from the Shambhu border.

Advertisement

“Dharnas could have been lifted by holding talks with farmers, but the government took another step. AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has lost the Delhi election. Thus, a Rajya Sabha seat is being vacated for him by fielding Sanjeev Arora from the Ludhiana (West). We will be oppose AAP candidate in this bypoll,” said Lakhowal.

Another farm leader said main aim of holding the protest was to appeal to the government not to use police force against the farmers and they should be allowed to exercise their right to protest and all belongings of farmers should be given back. The government should accept demands of the agitating farmers, he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper