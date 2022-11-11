Will promote sports to wean youth off drugs: NGO

Our Correspondent

Raikot, November 10

“Jeevey Punjab Kafila”, an NGO committed for prosperity of the border state and Punjabiyat, announced to launch a coordinated movement to rope in non-political thinkers and laureates for spreading awareness about overall development of the youth of Punjab.

An announcement was made during the concluding session of the NGO’s meeting held under the patronage of former Commissioner of Police Gurpeet Singh Toor at Maharaja Dalip Singh Bassian Kothi near here on Wednesday.

Showing satisfaction over the outcome of the maiden meeting of the Kafila, Gurpreet Singh Toor said members of the organisation had shown overwhelming enthusiasm to work in tandem for facilitating the youth hone their talent. “All members were enthused when we apprised them of our agenda to work for prosperity of the Punjab and Panjabiyat,” said Toor maintaining that initially focus would be laid on formal and informal education of students besides persuading them to shun drugs, violence and adopt sports and literature as elements of their lifestyle. Toor said target students and youths would be contacted by visiting educational institutes, gyms and sports arenas.

Principal Balwant Singh, Harpal Singh Mangat, Dr Harvinder Singh Sidhu, Dr Balwinder Singh, Khushwant Bargari, Dr Nirmal Jaura, Rahul Gupta and Tej Partap Singh Sandhu also spoke on the occasion.

Dr Rupinder Kaur Toor from PAU, Rajdeep Singh Toor, Babaljit Singh, Jaswinder Singh Dehrka, Jiwan Kumar Goldi, Varinder Diwana, Harjinder Singh Sibia, Punit Kashyap, Sukhdev Singh Manuke, Mohinder Singh Bassian, sarpanch Manuke Gurmukh Singh, Diljit Kaur, principal, and Balwant Singh Sandhu were among those who vowed to work for the organisation.