Will propagate teachings of Sikh Gurus: Gurcharan Singh Grewal

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 11

Residents were elated over the elevation of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member from Jagraon, Gurcharan Singh Grewal, as the general secretary of the SGPC.

Expressing gratitude for his colleagues in the Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal), Grewal reiterated his commitment to propagate the teachings of Sikh Gurus among the Sikh youth in general and students in particular.

“Continuing the endeavour to persuade Sikh youth to adopt the tenets of Sikhism as the elements of their lifestyle, we will revive the units of Sikh Students’ Federation at various educational institutes,” Grewal said.