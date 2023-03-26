'Will seek legal recourse if no action by month-end'

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 25

Engineers’ body Council of Engineers (CoE) has served an ultimatum on the state government as well as the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT), Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA), the MC and Verka Milk Plant for the removal of encroachments on parks and green belts across the city by March 31.

COE alleges new violations in certain areas Council of Engineers (CoE) president Kapil Arora alleged that new encroachments are in the offing as proposals for the setting up of new Verka milk booths at Leisure Valley in Block C and near the community centre in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar have come up.

If the encroachments are not removed by month-end, the CoE has threatened to take legal recourse and approach the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

In the ultimatum, the CoE has highlighted rampant encroachments on parks and green belts, including the setting up of Verka milk booths and putting up structures/ sheds across the city.

CoE president Kapil Arora said the encroachments violate the directions of the Supreme Court, the NGT and the provisions of Environment Protection Act, 1986.

“Therefore, it is imperative for all urban local bodies and other government bodies to not only remove these encroachments, but also ensure that no booth, structure or building is constructed again in such areas,” the CoE president said.

Arora alleged that new encroachments are also in the offing with proposals of new Verka milk booths coming up at Leisure Valley in Block C, near the community centre in Bhai Randhir Singh Nagar and elsewhere in city areas.

The engineers’ body chief said the CoE would also seek the imposition of environment compensation on the LIT, MC, GLADA and Verka per the provisions of NGT Act, 2010, if the encroachments are not removed by March 31.