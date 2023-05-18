Will shut down units if power tariff hike not rolled back: Industrialists

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 17

Owners of small-scale cottage industries of this region falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts have demanded the rollback of the recently announced hike in power tariff that has been approved by the Punjab State Electricity Regulator Commission (PSERC).

The industrialists have threatened to shut their units down if the decision is not reversed. It would be difficult for them to sustain their businesses if the hike remained in place, they said.

The organisations working for the welfare of entrepreneurs have also urged the government to come to the rescue of those units which have been suffering due to frequently changing norms.

Complicated and expensive terms to issue change-of-land-use (CLU) certificates, restrictions on submission of tenders, cumbersome procedure to seek permission for expansion and renovation of premises and removal of alleged ambiguity and complications of frequently changing taxation policy were cited among major issues being faced by traders.

Led by Gurmit Singh, the owners of small-scale industries and ancillary units, said the AAP-led government was no different from its predecessors and had failed to comprehend their issues.

“Instead of coming to the rescue of the units facing threats of closure, the government has enhanced the power tariff, which shows its apathy,” Gurmit said.

Ghanshyam Kansal, vice-chairman, Sangrur District Industrial Chamber, said: “While we were expecting that the government would address CLU and related issues, it has compounded our problems by enhancing the cost of the basic input of all industries.”