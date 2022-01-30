Will support candidates who promise to get our demands accepted: Forum

Mandi Ahmedgarh, January 29

Pensioners of various organisations have announced to support only those candidates, who promise to get their long-pending demands accepted and implemented by the state and Centre governments.

Updating pension of retired bank officials, revision of medical insurance policies, payment of pending dearness allowance instalments and removal of disparities in the sixth pay scale of state government employees were major demands, said pensioners.

Activists of the All Bank Pensioners Forum Ahmedgarh regretted that successive governments had failed to get their long-pending issues resolved, including updating pension on the pattern of the Reserve Bank of India and medical insurance by the parent bank.

“Unfortunately, managements and unions of respective banks have also failed to consider us as part of their organisations. We have been left on the mercy of the Union Government,” said Kedar Kapila of the pensioners’ forum.

“The forum at a meeting held at MGMN Senior Secondary School has resolved to support only those candidates in the ensuing Assembly elections, who will assure to fight for the acceptance and implementation of our their long-pending demands,” he added.

Sukhcharanjit Sharma of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited Pensioners Association alleged that the successive governments had failed to protect their interests. The Union Government had dashed all their hopes through various bills brought on labour laws and privatisation, he added. “Keeping in view the implementation of anti-people policies by the successive governments, we have decided to oppose candidates, contesting polls by making fake promises and offering freebies,” he said. — OC