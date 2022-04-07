Will work with apex chamber to uplift industry: CICU

Tribune News Service

Upkar Singh Ahuja and Pankaj Sharma, president and general secretary, CICU, respectively, have welcomed and congratulated Rajnish Ahuja for taking over charge as president of the Apex Chamber of Commerce and Industry, here. The CICU members said the CICU and the Apex Chamber of Commerce and Industry would work together to uplift the industry as there were a number of issues which had to be taken up with the state and the Central Government. On a priority basis, major issues related to the GST, Punjab Housing and Urban Development, PSPCL, PPCB and Custom Department had to be resolved. Ahuja said both associations would take issues and suggestions from their esteemed members and forward the same to the authorities concerned to get them resolved at the earliest.

Expo of agriculture equipment, tools

The 1st edition of the ACMA Farm Equipment and Implements Localisation Expo is being hosted by the Automotive Component Manufacturers’ Association (ACMA), the apex body of the Indian auto component industry, on April 6 and 7. The expo is aimed at showcasing latest development and excellence in auto component technologies for farm equipment by domestic component manufacturers. The expo will be an annual feature of ACMA as it endeavours to provide a unique platform to all stakeholders for better business prospects and develop a highly localised, resilient and robust supply chain. The event witnessed participation by over 50 leading component suppliers, who are displaying their latest products and technologies. —