Wind flowing in AAP's favour, says Bhagwant Mann

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 16

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab chief ministerial candidate and MP Bhagwant Mann conducted an poll march at Machhiwara in favour of AAP candidate Jagtar Singh from the Samrala Assembly constituency.

Mann while campaigning for Jagtar Singh said: “The area adjoining the Sutlej is underdeveloped due to the negligence of the SAD, BJP and Congress governments. Hence, elect AAP candidate Jagtar Singh this time to have an honest and pro-development leader as the MLA.”

Bhagwant said: “February 20 is a chance to change the destiny of your children and the state, to improve education and medical sectors, end mafia and corruption, solve the problem of electricity and water, provide employment to youth and debt relief to farmers. Hence, on the polling day, all voters of Samrala should vote for the Aam Aadmi Party.”

Mann claimed: “There is a wave of change in Punjab and this wind is flowing in favour of AAP.”