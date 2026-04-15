icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Winnowing baskets lose sheen

Winnowing baskets lose sheen

Once a commodity owned by almost every household, winnowing baskets can rarely be found these days

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Apr 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A few women are still engaged in making winnowing baskets In Khanna.
Advertisement

As the harvest festival of Baisakhi would close in, rural women winnowing grains with chhajj — a flat, slightly curved basket — were a common sight just until a few years ago.

Advertisement

However, these baskets, which would allow wind to separate chaff from wheat, rice and other foodgrains, are gradually losing their sheen. Once a commodity owned by almost every household, these baskets can rarely be found these days.

Advertisement

Modern methods and equipment have had a big role in this decline.

Advertisement

In Khanna, a few women are still engaged in making such winnowing baskets. However, they say a lack of a proper market and buyers makes it difficult to sustain the craft as a means of livelihood.

A woman, residing near the Khanna meat market, makes such baskets and clay piggy banks. She sells them to shopkeepers, who then retail them at high prices.

Advertisement

Sharanjit Boparai, a resident of Chappar village, said such baskets were readily available in every household in the past. “Now, even rural households do not own these baskets. During the wedding season, they have to be purchased from the market,” he added.

Neera, a local, said she purchased chhajjs for her daughter’s wedding, and her trousseau was packed in them with colourful and attractive covers. “They looked amazing and different,” she added.

Swati Tiwana, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Khanna, offered to extend support for revival of the traditional craft.

To promote women engaged in making such traditional baskets, the administration will extend support under various schemes, she said, adding: “Self-help groups can be formed and we are ready to promote them.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts