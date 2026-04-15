Winnowing baskets lose sheen

As the harvest festival of Baisakhi would close in, rural women winnowing grains with chhajj — a flat, slightly curved basket — were a common sight just until a few years ago.

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However, these baskets, which would allow wind to separate chaff from wheat, rice and other foodgrains, are gradually losing their sheen. Once a commodity owned by almost every household, these baskets can rarely be found these days.

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Modern methods and equipment have had a big role in this decline.

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In Khanna, a few women are still engaged in making such winnowing baskets. However, they say a lack of a proper market and buyers makes it difficult to sustain the craft as a means of livelihood.

A woman, residing near the Khanna meat market, makes such baskets and clay piggy banks. She sells them to shopkeepers, who then retail them at high prices.

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Sharanjit Boparai, a resident of Chappar village, said such baskets were readily available in every household in the past. “Now, even rural households do not own these baskets. During the wedding season, they have to be purchased from the market,” he added.

Neera, a local, said she purchased chhajjs for her daughter’s wedding, and her trousseau was packed in them with colourful and attractive covers. “They looked amazing and different,” she added.

Swati Tiwana, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Khanna, offered to extend support for revival of the traditional craft.

To promote women engaged in making such traditional baskets, the administration will extend support under various schemes, she said, adding: “Self-help groups can be formed and we are ready to promote them.”