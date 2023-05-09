'Winter showcasing': In hope of boosting sales, hosiery traders to hold exhibition

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, May 8

The summer season failed to bring smiles on the faces of hosiery manufacturers in the city due to several reasons. One major factor was that the region has not witnessed excessively hot weather conditions during summers so far. Secondly, the corporate houses did not let the small manufacturers make much profits, traders said.

The hosiery industry is now gearing up to hold one of its biggest exhibitions, ‘Winter Showcasing-2023’. The exhibition is scheduled to be held in the first week of July.

Sanju Dhir, president, Ludhiana Woollens Manufacturers’ Association, said the entire industry is hopeful to get bulk orders for the winter season. About 150 rooms have been booked at a private hotel here so that maximum products can be showcased by the manufacturers.

Vikas Kumar, a manufacturer, however rued that summers were not good as far as profits are concerned and he had to be satisfied with lesser sales.

“An acute summer season is still missing, although May has also arrived now. Secondly, many corporate houses either cancelled the orders or lifted stocks by paying less rates because of less demand. The businessmen are worried and will now leave no stone unturned to get maximum orders for winters,” said Kumar.

Traders are now paying a lot for holding such exhibitions for buyers from all over the country.

“We have failed to get an exhibition centre from successive governments. Therefore, we have to spend much more to hold these kinds of exhibitions because the profits of the entire season depend on how we showcase our products,” said Hitesh, another garment manufacturer form the city.