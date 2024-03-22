 With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited : The Tribune India

  With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited
With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

DC-cum-DEO warns of penal action after March 31 deadline

With 10 days left, less than 30% licensed weapons deposited

DC Sakshi Sawhney reviews arrangements for ensuing LS poll in Ludhiana on Thursday. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 21

In what appears to be love for their prized possessions, less than 30 per cent of the total 19,447 licensed weapons have been deposited with the Police Commissionerate here.

Following the announcement of the general elections to the 18th Lok Sabha on March 16, which had brought into force the model code of conduct, arms licence holders had been asked to deposit their firearms with the local police forthwith.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal told The Tribune here on Thursday that as many as 16,293 arms licenses had been registered with the Police Commissionerate here and these licence holders were possessing 19,447 licensed weapons of different types.

“So far, 5,702 licensed weapons had been deposited with the local police, which constitute 29.32 per cent, of the total 19,447 firearms possessed by the registered 16,293 arms license holders in the commissionerate limits,” Chahal disclosed while stating that the police had been reaching out to the license holders to deposit their licensed weapons with the nearest police station/post without any further delay.

Taking a serious note of the matter, Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Electoral Officer (DEO) Sakshi Sawhney has fixed March 31 as the deadline to deposit all licensed weapons and allied ammunition with the local police.

Issuing a stern warning, Sakshi said the district administration would initiate penal action against all those arms licence holders, who would fail to comply with the directive within the stipulated time frame.

“On the decision of screening committees and in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 144 of the CrPC, 1973, I have directed all persons holding licensed weapons to deposit their firearms and ammunition by March 31 to the nearest police station/ post,” she revealed, adding that sportspersons, who were registered with the National Rifle Association, persons with high threat perception, as recommended by the CP/SSP concerned, persons who have been issued licence in their official capacity such as armed forces, police, armed security guards of banks and other institutions dealing in cash/ precious items (on the recommendation and certification of the bank or organisation where such person was employed or engaged), and individuals of communities, who have a long-standing custom of displaying firearms (on representation) have been exempted from the prohibitory order.

Sakshi clarified that any person wanting to seek exemption due to compelling reasons should apply to the screening committee for review of the decision with grounds for seeking the exemption.

“Any such representation will be decided by the screening committee immediately, preferably within 24 hours,” she assured while asserting that the non-compliance of the prohibitory order will lead to prosecution under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant laws.

Reiterating the resolve to ensure free, fair and peaceful elections in Ludhiana district, which was spread over 14 Assembly segments, bifurcated into Ludhiana (9) and Fatehgarh Sahib (5) Lok Sabha constituencies, the DC-cum-DEO said the district administration had identified 442 vulnerable and critical polling stations at 176 locations falling under the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate limits, where around 26 per cent area in Ludhiana city was marked as expenditure-sensitive. Similarly, 28 vulnerable polling stations and seven critical polling stations have been identified under the Khanna police district, with 21 per cent of the area within the limits of Khanna, Payal and Samrala considered as expenditure-sensitive.

In the Ludhiana Rural police district, as many as 50 vulnerable polling stations and one critical polling station have been identified so far.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

