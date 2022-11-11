With 10 deaths, dist becomes swine flu hotspot

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, November 10

There is no let-up in vector-borne diseases in the district. Ludhiana remains in the grip of dengue and malaria and also swine flu, if the official figures are any indication.

We have asked the Civil Surgeons to pull out all the stops to provide best health & clinical facilities to the ailing public. — Chetan Singh Jauramajra, Punjab Health Minister

While the positive cases of the dreaded dengue fever — a mosquito-borne viral disease occurring in tropical and subtropical areas — have crossed the 1,000-mark, as many as 150 patients have tested positive for the H1N1 influenza, commonly known as swine flu, and 10 of them have already succumbed to the infection. This is the maximum number of deaths and cases reported in any district across the state this season, the Health Department has confirmed.

Though malaria — a serious and sometimes fatal disease caused by a parasite that commonly infects a certain type of mosquito which feeds on humans — is also on the rise, the number of cases is still under control, at 28.

No case of chikungunya — a viral disease transmitted to humans by infected mosquitoes — has been reported so far in the district.

Also, no death due to dengue or malaria has been reported this season till date.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur Sohal told The Tribune here on Thursday that 42 fresh positive cases of dengue were reported in the district during the past 24 hours, which included 28 from other districts and states, and 14 among local residents.

With this, the cumulative dengue tally went up to 1,085, including 584 infections among local residents and 501 among outsiders. While 53 serious dengue patients are still admitted at the district’s government and private hospitals, 248 have already been discharged after recovery.

Besides, 2,545 suspected dengue cases had also been logged in the district till Thursday.

The urban-rural break-up of the local dengue positive patients showed that a whopping 397 residents of Ludhiana city have tested positive for dengue so far, followed by 47 in Khanna and one resident in Jagraon, taking the urban count to 445. Of the 139 dengue cases reported from rural areas, the maximum of 35 were from Sahnewal, 32 from Manupur, 20 from Koom Kalan, nine from Malaud, eight each from Samrala and Machhiwara, seven from Payal, six from Sudhar, five from Pakhowal, four each from Raikot and Hathur, and one person has tested positive in Sidhwan Bet so far.

“We have intensified and widened the reach of our ongoing test, trace, and treat drive to contain the further spread of the vector-borne diseases,” the Civil Surgeon said. As far as swine flu is concerned, six fresh suspected cases were reported in the district on Thursday, which included four among locals and two among outsiders. With this, the suspected tally has reached 652, which includes 248 among locals and 404 among outsiders.

Of the 150 positive H1N1 patients, including 55 locals and 95 outsiders, 10 have already died and 44 have been discharged after recovery, while a single patient remained hospitalised till this evening.

With no fresh case of malaria coming to the fore during the past 24 hours, the 28 positive patients so far include 16 from Ludhiana city, seven from Sahnewal, four from Koom Kalan, and one from Pakhowal.