With 7 gold, Ludhiana judokas shine in state championship

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, December 5

In a proud moment for the city, Ludhiana judokas bagged seven medals, including two gold and five silver, in the Sub-Junior Punjab State Judo Championship held in Patiala.

Manvi and Arjun clinched gold medals in the under 48kg and under-60kg weight categories, while Manav (under-25kg), Navya (over-57kg), Gautam Sharma (under-66kg), Mohammad Kaif (under-50kg) and Harshita (under-44kg) secured silver medals.

Arjun and Manvi have been selected to represent Punjab in the ensuing Sub-Junior National Judo Championship. They were congratulated by the authorities for this feat.