Home / Ludhiana / With bypoll nearing, police strengthen crackdown on illicit liquor operations

River banks emerge as hubs for distillation; 24,000 litres of liquor destroyed
article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:13 AM Jun 13, 2025 IST
Cops search for illicit liquor during patrolling along the Sutlej river bank.
The police claimed to have tightened the noose around suppliers of spurious liquor which might be used to allure voters during the byelection for the Ludhiana (West) Assembly constituency.

Combing operations, searches, night patrolling and special nakas are being organised to rule out chances of production and trade of illicit liquor along vulnerable river banks falling under the jurisdiction of Ladhowal police station.

The noose was tightened following revelations made by some accused already booked in various cases recently.

SHO, Ladhowal, Gurshinder Kaur informed that surveillance had been enhanced around areas along the Sutlej river bank which have been identified as vulnerable for illicit trade of illegal liquor.

“Besides enhancing patrolling and night domination, we have left our informers at the bandh which is infamous for production of illicit liquor,” said SHO Gurshinder Kaur claiming that diligence of cops had forced the illegal distillers to shut down their ventures.

Investigations in relation to cases registered under various sections of the Excise Act revealed that river banks had been used as safe haven for production of illicit liquor by using crude paraphernalia for distillation and flowing water as condenser.

Raj Kumar Bittu of Ladhowal, an accused, nabbed by cops led by Major Singh for carrying illicit liquor in a can, had divulged that liquor was also sold in pouches. A pouch containing 1500 ml of liquor bought at a rate of Rs 200 per pouch was further sold to customers for Rs 300, thus fetching a good profit.

Labourers, workers and unemployed youths are frequently tempted to buy these pouches for organising small parties that at times turn out to be unsavoury due to the poor quality of liquor.

Raids conducted by senior functionaries of the Excise Department earlier had also resulted in seizure of large stocks of illicit liquor (lahan) from areas vulnerable for illicit trade of country liquor.

A crackdown conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Tarsem Chand and AIG Excise SS Chauhan had led to the seizure and subsequent destruction of 24,000 litres of lahan about three weeks ago.

