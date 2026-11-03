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Home / Ludhiana / With Diwali round the corner, Ludhiana MC on toes to keep city clean

With Diwali round the corner, Ludhiana MC on toes to keep city clean

Ludhiana MC chief chairs meet, asks officials to ensure timely garbage lifting

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Sukhpreet Singh
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:31 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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The Ludhiana MC chief has asked officials to identify garbage-vulnerable points and deploy adequate staff. File Photo
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With Diwali less than a week away, the Municipal Corporation (MC) has stepped up efforts to ensure cleanliness across the city.

MC Commissioner Ankur Mahindroo chaired a review meeting on Monday and directed the officials to ensure timely lifting of garbage from roadsides and other vulnerable spots across the city.

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The review meeting was held at the MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar.

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The MC chief asked sanitation officials to identify garbage-vulnerable points and deploy staff there to prevent open dumping of waste.

He also ordered an additional round of lifting of waste from selected static compactor sites during the evening, apart from the routine morning collection.

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The move comes at a time when several roads and open spaces are witnessing an increase in waste as residents undertake cleaning activities ahead of the festival.

Mahindroo directed officials to submit before-and-after photographs of cleaned areas to assess the progress of the sanitation drive. Senior officials were also asked to conduct regular field inspections and ensure that the directions are followed on the ground.

He directed the officials and contractors to speed up the processing of fresh waste at the MC’s main dumping site and clear the accumulated garbage at the earliest.

The commissioner warned that negligence in sanitation arrangements would not be tolerated and accountability would be fixed for lapses. He added that he would conduct surprise inspections in the coming days to check the ground situation.

The MC chief also appealed to residents to hand over household waste to garbage collectors instead of dumping it on roadsides or in open spaces. Officials said awareness drives will also be intensified during the festive season, and action will be taken against those violating sanitation norms.

Firm given 10-day deadline

At the same time, the civic body has given a private firm 10 days to improve the pace of waste processing at the main dumping site.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur said a meeting was recently held with representatives of the firm, during which they were directed to show visible improvement in waste processing.

She said the firm had been warned that failure to improve its performance within the stipulated period could lead to cancellation of its agreement with the MC.

The development assumes significance as the MC faces increased pressure to keep the city clean during the festive season and ensure that fresh waste does not continue to pile up at its dumping site.

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