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Home / Ludhiana / With dominant display, Ludhiana Basketball Academy cagers sweep state youth titles

With dominant display, Ludhiana Basketball Academy cagers sweep state youth titles

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:20 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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The winning teams pose with their medals after the Punjab Youth Basketball Championship at Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Thursday. Photos: Inderjeet Verma
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Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) put up a dominant display clinched the girls’ as well the boys’ categories of the Punjab Youth Basketball Championship that came to a close on Thursday at Guru Nanak Stadium here. The championship in decided in the league format based on standings on the points table after the semifinals. No finals are played.

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The LBA produce an impressive performance throughout the tournament. In the semifinals, Mohali defeated Ludhiana district 56-31 and the LBA stormed past Kapurthala 64-18.

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The LBA eventually emerged champions, with Mohali finishing runners-up and Kapurthala securing the third position.

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In the boys’ category, Ludhiana district edged past Khanna 63-62 in a close encounter. The LBA also had to fight it tooth and nail for a victory, eventually overcoming Patiala 82-80 in a high-scoring contest. In the final standings, the LBA finished first, Patiala second and Ludhiana district third.

The LBA’s twin title triumph reinforced its reputation as one of the state’s most prominent centres for promising players.

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