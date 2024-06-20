With facilities to beat heat, entrance exam prep camp organised at Meritorious School

Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, June 19
Students from the numerous Meritorious Schools and Schools of Eminence (SoEs) from all over Punjab have congregated at Government Meritorious School here to attend a preparation camp for the national exams — NEET, JEE and CLAT. The camp started on June 6 and will run till June 28. Initially, there were reports that students were falling sick and that there were inadequate facilities. However, when students were visited today, they appeared content and said their grievances have been adequately addressed.
Many students said whenever the heat became unbearable they would head to the common area where the industrial coolers are kept. As many as 750 students from Bathinda, Jalandhar, Amritsar, Patiala and Sri Muktsar Sahib, among other locations, have enrolled in the programme.
Manju Bhardwaj, principal, admitted that there were initial hiccups as there were fewer coolers and many students failed to get cold drinking water but all the issues have been resolved. “A lot of efforts were put in to make arrangements for the 750 students we have here. There could still be some flaws but all are happy and satisfied,” added the principal. When asked about students being taken to the civil hospital as they fell sick, the principal said three girls were taken to the hospital because they were dehydrated and were going through their periods, however, they were back within three-four hours after receiving treatment. The principal added that boys and girls are being provided with similar facilities.
“The food is good and we are comfortable. We receive ORS and fruit in addition to our usual meals. We’re learning so much here,” said a student from Sri Muktsar Sahib. Another student, from Mohali, said said in the event of an emergency, an ambulance and paramedical staff are always at hand.
Additionally, the students are permitted to use mobile phones.
