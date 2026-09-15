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Home / Ludhiana / With festive season on, food safety team holds special checking drive in Ludhiana

With festive season on, food safety team holds special checking drive in Ludhiana

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:11 PM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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District Health Officer Ashish Chawla checks the kitchen of a sweets shop in Ludhiana on Tuesday.
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The food safety team has conducted a special checking and sampling drive across various areas of the district in the past few days to ensure the availability of safe, hygienic and quality food items to the people during the festival season.

The drive was carried out on the directions of Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration, Punjab, Kamalpreet Kaur Brar and Deputy Commissioner, Ludhiana, Himanshu Jain. It was done under the leadership of District Health Officer Ashish Chawla.

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During the special drive, a total of 30 food samples of khoya and paneer were collected and sent to the food laboratory for testing as per the prescribed legal procedure.

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Giving information in this regard, the District Health Officer stated that the demand for khoya, paneer, milk, sweets and other milk-based products increased significantly during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Keeping this in view, the Food Safety Team conducted special checking and sampling drive to ensure the quality and safety of milk and milk-based products. He said that during the drive, detailed inspections were carried out at sweet shops, dairies and food manufacturing units located in Model Town, Habibowal, Tajpur Road, Pakhowal Road, Dhandari, Mullanpur and Akhowal Road among other areas. The team assessed the preparation of food items, quality of raw material, storage conditions, cleanliness and hygiene, personal hygiene and compliance with food safety standards.

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Chawla further stated that all 30 samples of khoya and paneer collected during the checking drive had been sent to the food laboratory for testing as per the prescribed legal procedure. He said that further necessary legal action would be taken on the basis of laboratory reports received after testing of the samples in accordance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules and regulations framed thereunder.

He further said that during the checking drive, food business operators were also provided necessary instructions regarding good hygiene practices and the preparation of safe food. Shopkeepers and owners of food manufacturing units were directed to pay special attention to cleanliness and hygiene at their business premises, keep utensils and equipment clean and ensure that food items were properly covered.

They were also instructed to use only safe and quality raw material for the preparation of food items, keep raw and cooked food separate and protect food items from dust, dirt, insects and other sources of contamination.

The District Health Officer stated that it was essential to store khoya, paneer, milk and other milk-based products at appropriate temperatures and to maintain the required cold-chain conditions. He appealed to all food business operators to completely refrain from any kind of adulteration and from using substandard raw materials. He said that it was the responsibility of every food business operator to provide consumers with safe, quality and hygienic food and to fully comply with the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, as well as the food safety and hygiene standards prescribed by the FSSAI.

Chawla also appealed to the general public to pay special attention to the quality, hygiene, packaging, labelling and expiry dates of food items while purchasing them during the festive season. He urged people to inform the Food Safety Department about any suspicious, substandard or adulterated food item, so that timely necessary action could be taken. He informed that the special checking and sampling drive would continue in view of the festival season.

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