DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / With first-innings lead, Patiala take home three points, Ludhiana get 1

With first-innings lead, Patiala take home three points, Ludhiana get 1

Inter-District Senior Cricket Tournament for the Katoch Shield

article_Author
Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:36 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ludhiana to now face Barnala at the latter’s home on June 25, 26 Representational image
Advertisement

Patiala took home three points on the back of a first-innings lead after their cricket match against Ludhiana ended in a draw on Saturday.

Advertisement

The two teams were facing off in the first league match of Group D during the Inter-District Senior Cricket Tournament for the Katoch Shield at the Dhruv Pandove Stadium in Patiala. Ludhiana had to settle for a single point.

Advertisement

Ludhiana had scored 194 runs in their first innings. Patiala resumed their reply from an overnight score of 143 for no loss, and piled up a mammoth 435 for 7 beforedeclaring the innings after 64.2 overs. Opening batters Prabjot Singh (130) and Vihaan Malhotra (119) laid a solid foundation, leaving little chance for Ludhiana to get back into the game.

Advertisement

Vihaan played an attacking knock studded with 18 fours and two sixes. Prabjot, on the other hand, anchored the innings with a stroke-filled century that included 22 boundaries.

After the centurions were sent back to the hut, Patiala accelerated through quick contributions from Harjas Singh Tandon (51 not out off 22 balls) and Emanjot Singh Chahal (38 off 13 balls).

Advertisement

For Ludhiana, Ravi Kumar and Gurjot Singh claimed three scalps each. Aradhya Shukla bowled economically in his eight-over spell and held onto two catches.

After a first-innings deficit of 241 runs, Ludhiana suffered a dramatic top-order collapse in their second essay and were reduced to 32 for four.

Patiala’s Harjas and Emanjot struck at regular intervals. Armaan Walia (16), Rajveer Soni (7) and Ishmeet Singh Gahir (6) failed to withstand the disciplined bowling attack as the visitors dipped further to 51 for five.

However, Sanyam Gill (46 ) and Gurjot Singh (32) shared an unbeaten partnership to steer Ludhiana to 131 runs for the loss of six wickets in 49 overs and ensured there were no further setbacks.

Now, Ludhiana will take on Barnala at the latter’s home ground on June 25 and 26.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts