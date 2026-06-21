With first-innings lead, Patiala take home three points, Ludhiana get 1

Patiala took home three points on the back of a first-innings lead after their cricket match against Ludhiana ended in a draw on Saturday.

Advertisement

The two teams were facing off in the first league match of Group D during the Inter-District Senior Cricket Tournament for the Katoch Shield at the Dhruv Pandove Stadium in Patiala. Ludhiana had to settle for a single point.

Advertisement

Ludhiana had scored 194 runs in their first innings. Patiala resumed their reply from an overnight score of 143 for no loss, and piled up a mammoth 435 for 7 beforedeclaring the innings after 64.2 overs. Opening batters Prabjot Singh (130) and Vihaan Malhotra (119) laid a solid foundation, leaving little chance for Ludhiana to get back into the game.

Advertisement

Vihaan played an attacking knock studded with 18 fours and two sixes. Prabjot, on the other hand, anchored the innings with a stroke-filled century that included 22 boundaries.

After the centurions were sent back to the hut, Patiala accelerated through quick contributions from Harjas Singh Tandon (51 not out off 22 balls) and Emanjot Singh Chahal (38 off 13 balls).

Advertisement

For Ludhiana, Ravi Kumar and Gurjot Singh claimed three scalps each. Aradhya Shukla bowled economically in his eight-over spell and held onto two catches.

After a first-innings deficit of 241 runs, Ludhiana suffered a dramatic top-order collapse in their second essay and were reduced to 32 for four.

Patiala’s Harjas and Emanjot struck at regular intervals. Armaan Walia (16), Rajveer Soni (7) and Ishmeet Singh Gahir (6) failed to withstand the disciplined bowling attack as the visitors dipped further to 51 for five.

However, Sanyam Gill (46 ) and Gurjot Singh (32) shared an unbeaten partnership to steer Ludhiana to 131 runs for the loss of six wickets in 49 overs and ensured there were no further setbacks.

Now, Ludhiana will take on Barnala at the latter’s home ground on June 25 and 26.