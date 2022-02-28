With let-up in Covid cases, vaccination decreases in district

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, February 27

As the cases of Covid have started decreasing, the number of people coming for vaccination has also seen a downward trend. Earlier also after the second wave descended, people’s rush for vaccination also decreased.

During the third wave, highest of 1,808 cases were reported within 24 hours on January 14. During January a huge rush of people coming for vaccination was witnessed. More than 200 session sites are set up every day for vaccination but the number of people coming for vaccination is decreasing.

Today vaccination was not held in the district, while yesterday 4,302 got vaccinated. In January, a total of 9,93,477 persons got vaccinated and in comparison to that 4,54,657 persons have got vaccinated till now in February.

Civil Surgeon, Dr SP Singh said vaccination is an important tool of precaution against the virus and since the time vaccination was started, the government has been asking people to get themselves vaccinated.

“Keeping the fact in view that there are many people who have missed their second dose and there are still many who have not received their first dose, we have started door-to-door vaccination in the district for three days a week,” he said.

A city resident from the Barewal area said she got her first dose of vaccination but her second dose is still pending. “My husband took me along for the first dose and he got his second dose at his workplace and mine second dose remains pending. I hope he takes me for vaccination on a holiday,” she said.