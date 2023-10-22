With moist eyes, kin proudly share martyrs’ bravery sagas

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, October 21

Years have passed since those dark days of terrorism. Punjab thrives once more, thanks to the sacrifice of many. But the wounds of families of martyrs remain as fresh as the day they were first inflicted. Each morning, they wake up to a world where their loved ones are absent, where the laughter and warmth have been replaced by silence.

As the Ludhiana Police Commissionerate observed the Police Commemoration Day to honour the families of the martyrs at the Police Lines here on Saturday, their kin with their moist eyes proudly shared sagas of bravery of the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of Punjab. Their families also felt a sense of honour when the names of the martyrs were being read out.

A 78-year-old Gyan Kaur, widow of police martyr constable Gurmeet Chand, told The Tribune: “It was in 1988 when my husband was shifting government cash, the cash van was cornered by terrorists at Mata Rani Chowk in Ludhiana. They indiscriminately fired at the the vehicle. My husband and other police officials on duty retaliated but several bullets hit him and one of his colleagues. Both of them died on the spot. My husband’s sacrifice had then saved the cash from being looted by the terrorist.”

She said: “Her younger son Resham Chand was one-and-a-half-year-old when he lost his father. Though he was given job on compassionate grounds and he also completed training of the Punjab Police, my wounds again became fresh when my son died. A day after my son completed the training, he died of cardiac arrest in Jalandhar.”

The woman demanded that her elder son, who was not with the Police Department, had also died. Now, she wants a job in the department for her grandson (son of her elder son) so that their legacy of serving the police might continue.

Rajwant Kaur, a widow of a Punjab Home Guards jawan, Mukhtyar Singh, who was martyred by a terrorist at some village in Tarn Taran in 1992, said for years she raised their children telling stories of their father’s bravery. She taught them that heroes never go in reality. “Unfortunately my married son and my daughter had also died in an accident. Now, I am staying with my son’s four children,” she said.

Amar Kaur, who came all the way from Sirsa to attend the commemoration function, said, her son constable Balvir Singh was 25-year-old when he was martyred by terrorists at Jagraon in 1990. He was on bank duty when the terrorists rained bullets at him.

Amar’s mother, with her trembling hands, still lights a lamp every evening for her son. She clings to his memory and the legacy of courage and sacrifice he left behind.