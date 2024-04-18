With no legal cell, education department officials face hard time attending hearings at High Court

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 17

Between 200-250 cases of the District Education Office are going on in the Punjab and Haryana High Court. In the absence of a dedicated legal cell at the district education department, the officials are usually on the run for hearing of one case or the other, and the work at the department is bound to suffer because of this.

Deputy DEO Manoj Kumar said around 80 cases of the elementary section are going on at the High Court. “In the absence of a legal cell, either me, the DEO or some other senior person has to attend the hearings. However, before that, everything is discussed with the AG office, Punjab. You can well imagine how tedious and time consuming it would be. It matters more because the work suffers when we are not in our offices,” said Kumar.

Voicing similar views, DEO (Secondary) Harjinder Singh said that around 150 cases of their section are pending in the High Court and on every hearing, one person has to be present. “Thankfully, we have a teacher who has studied law and he goes for the hearings,” said the DEO.

The cases are varied in nature including crime, services, forgery, civil, etc, and the officials hardly know the facts and have to attend the hearing following directions given by the AG office. An official said, “Some case is of forgery, other is of crime and so on, we get all the details, understand the cases and then go for the hearing. In the absence of a legal cell, we face great difficulties. Apart from that, we are not given any travel or daily allowances. At times, we go by taxis, while on other occasions we take buses. But the entire day is wasted regardless.”

DEOs feel that many cases should be heard at district-level and only the writs filed in the High Court should be settled there. “Law experts from different fields should be included in the legal cell. The Education Minister had himself announced that a legal cell will be constituted, but till date there is no progress,” added an officer.

