With no major clue, officials continue to visit tragedy site

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 1

With no major clue in hands, officials of various departments continued to throng the gas tragedy site at Giaspura here on Monday.

Death of eleven persons after inhaling toxic gas in Giaspura

Besides officials from the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), district administration and police administration, some experts from private universities and even scientists have also been called for technical help.

Though the preliminary investigation suggested that deaths might have been caused due to the presence of hydrogen sulphide in the manhole which spread in the air, there is no clarity about the chemical, if any, allegedly released into the sewer by the industrial units.

Authorities on toes to establish claims

Since the police have registered a case against unidentified owners of industrial units for allegedly disposing of the toxic chemical into the sewer lines, which caused deaths, now the authorities are on their toes to establish the claims.

Today, officials of the Municipal Corporation (MC) and the PPCB started taking samples from industrial units located around Giaspura and the same will be matched with samples of manholes around the site. If the samples match, erring industrial units might face strict action.

Even door-to-door mapping has also started around the incident site as there are reports that some unregistered small industries have come up in houses and they have not set up effluent treatment plant. Hence, they have been disposing of industrial waste into the sewer line.

Meanwhile, life has returned to normal in the area and the authorities have even lifted maximum restrictions regarding the movement of people.

Experts from varsities, scientists called

Besides officials from the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), district administration and police administration, some experts from private universities and even scientists have also been called for technical help.