With no major clue, police probe to rely on call dump

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, May 23

With no major breakthrough in the triple murder case that rocked the city, the police have started looking into the call dump to find some clues about the perpetrators. The investigating team is hoping to get some clues from the call dump.

Notably on Sunday night, former Punjab Police ASI Kuldeep Singh, his wife and son was found brutally murdered at their house in Nurpur Bet village. The trio was reportedly murdered on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. However, the bodies were found on Sunday night.

As a few days have passed, the blind triple murder case has become a challenge for the police.

Sources privy to the development said the police had been scanning the call details of the three deceased to inquire about the last interactions of them with any suspicious persons. To further increase the ambit of the police probe, the police have picked up a mobile data dump of the specified time. Since the dump has hundreds of mobile numbers, the officials have been verifying each number to get any clue.

The officials said if any of the killers was carrying a mobile phone or made calls during the time of the murder, the police might get any clue about the suspects.

The probe team said preliminary investigation suggested robbery as the only motive of the murder. The police are also not ruling out the involvement of some insider in the incident. The deceased’s daughter and daughter-in-law have also not raised suspicion on anyone. They have told the police that neither their family has enmity with anybody, nor they had any dispute with any person in the recent past.

No CCTV cameras

Since there were no CCTV cameras installed in the house of the deceased and even in the surrounding areas of the house in the village, the police are not able to know about the exact entry and exit route of the suspects.