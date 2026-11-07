With vibrant new styles, toran sticks to traditional sentiments

As homes across the city light up in preparations for Diwali, a traditional decorative element that continues to occupy a central space at entrances is the toran. A toran, hung above doorways, symbolises prosperity, positivity and the welcoming of Goddess Lakshmi into homes.

Torans, traditionally crafted from fresh mango leaves, marigold flowers and sacred threads, are believed to ward off negative energies and invite auspiciousness. Over the years, the simple toran has undergone a remarkable transformation. Today, marketplaces are filled with torans adorned with beads, bells, mirrors, pearls, tassels, embroidery and intricate handcrafted designs that blend tradition with contemporary aesthetics.

Despite the changing styles, the sentiment behind the decoration remains unchanged. A beautifully decorated entrance continues to signify joy and a welcome gesture for guests.

At several markets in the city, shoppers were seen browsing through a variety of torans ranging from traditional floral designs to modern handcrafted creations matching contemporary home decor.

Advertisement

For many families, buying a new toran every Diwali is a ritual.

“I make it a point to buy a new toran every Diwali,” said Neha Sharma, a city resident, adding, “The designs have changed tremendously over the years. Now, there are beautiful options with mirror work, beads and colourful embellishments. Yet, the feeling associated with putting a toran at the entrance remains the same.”

Recalling childhood memories, she said, “My grandmother used to make torans using mango leaves, flowers and threads. We would help her prepare them before Diwali. Today’s designs are attractive, but those handmade torans carried a special warmth and personal touch.”

Advertisement

For city resident Ritu Malhotra, decorating her home’s entrance is among the most important Diwali traditions.

“A toran is not just decoration, it is a symbol of good fortune. Elders always taught us that Goddess Lakshmi enters homes that are clean, welcoming and beautifully decorated. Hanging a toran is a way of inviting positivity into our lives,” she said.

Shopkeepers also highlighted a growing demand for customised and handcrafted torans, with customers asking for unique designs.

Advertisement

“Customers today ask for different and unique torans. We have those embellished with shells, mirrors and embroidery work. Every year, something new comes to the market,” said a shopkeeper at Ghumar Mandi.