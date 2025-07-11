DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Ludhiana / Withdraw land pooling scheme, farmers urge govt

Withdraw land pooling scheme, farmers urge govt

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:45 AM Jul 11, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Advertisement

At the monthly meeting of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) held on Thursday, farmers voiced concerns over the state government’s proposed land pooling scheme. Addressing the gathering, union president Harinder Singh Lakhowal urged the government to withdraw the scheme, calling it “detrimental to farmers’ rights and long-term livelihoods.”

Advertisement

“The land pooling model, in its present form, risks alienating small landholders and undermining the agricultural backbone of the state,” Lakhowal stated, emphasising the need for policy revisions that prioritise local ownership and rural autonomy.

Lakhowal said a farmers’ rally would be held on August 30 in Mullanpur to intensify their opposition to the proposed land pooling scheme and the free trade agreement (FTA).

Advertisement

Union members voiced their apprehensions during the meeting, warning that these steps by the government could have catastrophic consequences for state agricultural and dairy sectors.

“The free trade agreement, if signed, will open floodgates to foreign products, undermining local farmers and small dairy producers,” said a BKU representative.

Advertisement

“We are not only fighting for land but also for our future,” he said.

Lakhowal reiterated calls for a rollback of the land pooling initiative, which farmers fear would marginalise small landholders and erode rural autonomy.

“These decisions are being made without consulting the farmers,” he stated.

The upcoming rally in Mullanpur is expected to draw significant participation from across the region. Farmers will press for greater transparency in policy making and protections for local agriculture amid global trade pressure.

The meeting, attended by several farmers from across the district, also focused on monsoon preparedness, waterlogging issues and ensuring fair compensation for crop losses due to erratic weather patterns.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts