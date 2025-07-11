Withdraw land pooling scheme, farmers urge govt

At the monthly meeting of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) held on Thursday, farmers voiced concerns over the state government’s proposed land pooling scheme. Addressing the gathering, union president Harinder Singh Lakhowal urged the government to withdraw the scheme, calling it “detrimental to farmers’ rights and long-term livelihoods.”

“The land pooling model, in its present form, risks alienating small landholders and undermining the agricultural backbone of the state,” Lakhowal stated, emphasising the need for policy revisions that prioritise local ownership and rural autonomy.

Lakhowal said a farmers’ rally would be held on August 30 in Mullanpur to intensify their opposition to the proposed land pooling scheme and the free trade agreement (FTA).

Union members voiced their apprehensions during the meeting, warning that these steps by the government could have catastrophic consequences for state agricultural and dairy sectors.

“The free trade agreement, if signed, will open floodgates to foreign products, undermining local farmers and small dairy producers,” said a BKU representative.

“We are not only fighting for land but also for our future,” he said.

Lakhowal reiterated calls for a rollback of the land pooling initiative, which farmers fear would marginalise small landholders and erode rural autonomy.

“These decisions are being made without consulting the farmers,” he stated.

The upcoming rally in Mullanpur is expected to draw significant participation from across the region. Farmers will press for greater transparency in policy making and protections for local agriculture amid global trade pressure.

The meeting, attended by several farmers from across the district, also focused on monsoon preparedness, waterlogging issues and ensuring fair compensation for crop losses due to erratic weather patterns.