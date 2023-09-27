Withdraw notification on increased work hours, demand PSPCL unions

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 26

Office-bearers and activists of various employee unions of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) announced to launch a coordinated stir in case the notification increasing duty hours of labourers from 8 hours to 12 hours was not withdrawn.

An announcement was made during the concluding session of a protest rally held at PSPCL office situated on Pohir Road near here on Tuesday. The protesters burnt copies of the notification on the occasion.

Led by Ashu Kumar Bains (Technical Services Union), Sukhcharanjit Sharma (Retirees Association), Avtar Singh Pandher (Employees Federation, Bhalwan) and Chaman Lal (Employees Federation, AITUC) alleged that the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had tried to appease corporate sector by passing the notification increasing working hours of labourers from eight to twelve hours, thus betraying the labour class.

The speakers cautioned that a coordinated stir would be launched against the government if the notification increasing duty hours of labourers was not withdrawn.

“We will not let the sacrifices go in vain following which the duty hours of labourers were fixed as eight hours,” said the speakers.

