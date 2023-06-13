Withdraw price hikes of petrol, diesel: MCPI (U)

Doraha, June 12
Marxist Communist Party of India (United) condemned the decision to again increase the value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel in the state, terming it an unnecessary financial burden on farmers and common people.
Pawan Kumar Kaushal, MCPI (U) state secretary, said the rise in prices will cause inflation and affect the cost of necessary commodities. He said with the increase in prices, Punjab has become the most expensive petrol and diesel selling state in the region. Kaushal demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision.
He said instead of spending hundreds of crores of rupees on undue advertisements for cheap popularity, the state government should provide facilities to the people. He said the government has already increased electricity rates, putting a huge economic burden on the common people.
