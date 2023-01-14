Within 24 hours, seals ‘removed’ from SCFs in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 13

Within 24 hours, seals at various SCFs at the F Block of BRS Nagar have allegedly been removed.

It is not clear who actually removed the seals.

Acting against violations, the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, on Thursday sealed around 20 SCFs at Block F of BRS Nagar here.

After finding that internal walls of basements of SCFs located in BRS Nagar have been broken to make a common basement, the civic body sealed around 20 SCFs on Thursday. Also, it had come to light that the depth of the basements of the SCFs was increased.

Sharing concern that such activities can weaken buildings, LIT’s Superintending Engineer had also written to the MC Commissioner to take required action to stop the work at the site.

The complainant, Baljeet Singh, on Friday alleged that the seals had been removed from the SCFs to resume the work in the basements. “I demand from Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to mark an inquiry into the matter. It is a serious matter,” he said.

MC Joint Commissioner Ankur Mahindroo said the corporation had not removed the seals of the SCFs. He, however, said the civic body had got the work stopped at the site and they were getting the matter checked. If the work at the SCFs was being done legally, it would be further allowed and if it was against the law, necessary action would be taken, he said.

On the other hand, LIT Superintending Engineer Sat Bhushan Sachdeva said the SCFs were constructed and auctioned by the LIT but it was the responsibility of the civic body to check violations in the SCFs in BRS Nagar.

He said the BRS Nagar scheme (550 acres) was handed over to the corporation for maintenance and building control.

“As per rules, the design of the SCFs cannot be tampered with. We have already written to the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, to not allow tampering with the actual design of the SCFs,” Sachdeva added.

